Sam Ross

Sam Ross
KIFI
Sam Ross
By
New
today at 1:44 PM
Published 2:01 PM

Sam Ross is a Multimedia Journalist and Local News 8’s Pocatello Bureau Chief.  An Eastern Idaho native, Sam grew up in Rexburg before setting up roots in Pocatello.  Sam graduated from Idaho State University in 2024 with a Bachelor's Degree in multimedia journalism.

Before joining Local News 8, Sam worked diverse jobs such as farm laborer and hazardous waste technician.  He also served as a vocational support specialist, providing direct job coaching support to persons with disabilities.

In his spare time, Sam enjoys spending time with his wife and dogs, reading, and Warhammer 40k.

