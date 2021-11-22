Braydon Wilson

Braydon was born in raised in a small town in northeastern Colorado where he developed his main interests of sports and the outdoors. He loves baseball and plays whenever he gets the chance.

After living in Sweden for two years, he became interested in languages and the story telling aspect that is prevalent within a different language. This would eventually set him up for his interest in journalism and the news.

Once he returned to the states, Braydon went to college at BYU-Idaho. While there, he majored in International Studies minoring in Russian.

Braydon graduated with his degree in July of 2021 and is excited to start this next chapter in his life. Braydon met his wife in October of 2019 and they got married in April of 2021.

