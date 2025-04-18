Maggie Moore

Maggie is the live reporter on Local News 8 in the Morning. She started as the morning producer in June 2024.

Maggie grew up in western Washington, just across the water from Seattle. Maggie knew she wanted to become a journalist in high school when she got a chance to participate in the video production class and student newscast. She won 2 Student Emmy Awards by the time she graduated from high school. Maggie went to Washington State University and majored in Broadcast News. She got to cover the Pac-12 lawsuit, the University of Idaho murders, and had a unique opportunity to travel to Armenia to report on the refugee crisis in Yerevan.

Maggie is beyond excited to share your stories and keep you in the know.

When she's not at the station, Maggie loves to dance, play tennis, and practice the piano. She lives in Rexburg with her basset hound Winnie.