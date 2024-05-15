Athletes of the Week: Ashley Preece & Journee Hartman, Thunder Ridge Tennis

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Sometimes tennis partners just click. Sometimes they don’t need to.

“We’ve been friends for a really long time,” said Ashley Preece. “And then we both started entering tournaments in middle school, elementary school, just when we were younger. And then, when we got to high school, we just kept playing together.”

“We’re best friends, so it’s fun on the court, too,” added her doubles partner, Journee Hartman.

“We’re with each other pretty much every single day for probably the majority of the day,” Preece said.

And that chemistry is explosive on the court. This is the duo’s third year teaming at Thunder Ridge. The past two ended with East Idaho Player of the Year honors.

“Sophomore year we took second at states, which was really awesome, ‘cause it was our first year playing in high school together,” Hartman said. “And then last year didn’t go as well.”

“But that’s okay, because this year, we took second at the Capitol tournament, which is also very exciting,” she continued. “So hopefully we can do good at states this week.”

“We won districts all three years together,” Preece said. “So that’s been awesome.”

Hartman and Preece are undefeated in conference and district play this year. They’re Boise bound for the state tournament, hoping third time will be the charm.

“Hopefully we’ll be in the finals against Eagle,” Hartman said. “That’s our goal. Hopefully we win!”

This wraps up our Athlete of the Week series for the year. It is slated to return when schools return in the fall.