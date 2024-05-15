Idaho Falls Chukars preview 2024 season

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars are days away from competitive play.

The team has been practicing together for one week. Players said their chemistry has formed instantly.

"It's special, man, being in this clubhouse,” said starting pitcher Owen Sharts. “It's a bond that, y'know, not a lot of people get to have."

"When you have a good clubhouse, you're going to win games just on that alone,” added pitching coach Bob Milacki.

While there are some returning faces on the diamond, there is a new skipper at the helm. Troy Percival, a four-time All Star closer and 2002 World Series champion with the Anaheim Angels, will lead the team for the first time.

"I am very big on clubhouse and having a team atmosphere,” Percival said. “This team had it from day one. The first time in all my years that I didn't have to cultivate what was going on in there."

While Percival said the team has plenty of sluggers, there is an emphasis on pitching.

"I'm a little anxious about the pitching,” he admitted. “Not that we don't have good ones - we don't have enough."

"We've got some talented dudes,” Sharts said.

"But we can't go this whole season with just eleven pitchers,” Milacki countered.

"Well, we're scouring the colleges to see what's gonna be out there,” Percival said. The seniors, somebody who might've gotten skipped over in the draft.”

“But unfortunately, a lot of those seasons don't end for another two weeks, so we just gotta find a way to make do until some of those arms free up,” he continued.

Milacki, who had a nine-year MLB career of his own, said the team is two or three bullpen arms short. However, he thinks the Chukars have their best starting rotation of the past few years.

"I'm really happy with some of the guys we have,” he said. “I mean, especially the last two days, throwing a lot of strikes, filling the zone, seeing some good arms. We've been up to 95, 96 miles per hour with a couple guys. And I really like what I see.”

"We've got starters, but we've gotta make sure our relievers aren't burnt,” Percival said.

Local News 8 asked Milacki and Percival to give a prediction for the coming season.

"I want to say, out of 96 [games], I'd say we're gonna be just slightly over .500,” Milacki said.

"Their pitching staffs are gonna see our lineups one-to-nine and know they have a full day ahead of them,” Percival said. “I wouldn't hesitate to say you're gonna see us at the top at the end of the year."

The Chukars open the season with exhibition games over the weekend. The home opener, and the season opener, will be played Tuesday at Melaleuca Field at 7:05 p.m.