Rain chances ramping up in your forecast

BIG WEATHER CHANGES COMING TO EASTERN IDAHO AND WESTERN WYOMING.

EXPECT CLOUDS, SHOWERS, AND COOLER TEMPERATURES TO MOVE INTO THE REGION FOR MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY.

RAIN TOTALS BY WEDNESDAY EVENING COULD RANGE FROM ABOUT A THIRD TO A HALF AN INCH OF NEW RAIN, WITH ISOLATED PLACES SEEING HIGHER TOTALS IF THEY END UP BEING UNDER A THUNDERSTORM.

TEMPS WILL BE INITIALLY COOLER WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S FOR THE EARLY WORKWEEK. BY THURSDAY WE'LL START TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO 70S BY THE WEEKEND.

THERE MAY BE A LINGERING SHOWER ON THURSDAY/FRIDAY, BUT WE'RE EXPECTING MUCH. THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING VERY NICE WITH MORE SUN AND HIGHS IN THE 70S.