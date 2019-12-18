URGENT – House approves second article of impeachment against President Trump

Alerts

(CNN) — The House of Representatives took the historic step to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, charging a president with high crimes and misdemeanors for just the third time in American history. The House voted almost entirely along party lines to charge Trump with abuse of power with a vote of 230 ayes to197 nos. One member, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present . The House then approved the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, along a similar party line vote. At 8:52pm on the East Coast, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accounted the results of the second vote: 229 members voted for the article- 198 voted against, and one voted present.