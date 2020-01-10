URGENT – Pelosi prepares for vote next week to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Alerts

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she’s preparing to send the impeachment articles to the Senate next week to start the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her caucus. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further. “Pelosi told reporters earlier in the day that there would not be a vote Friday to name impeachment managers, a sign that the weeks-long impasse over starting the trial in the Senate would continue at least into next week.