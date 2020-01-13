Several School Closures for Monday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
Due to the snowy, windy conditions, there are several school closures for Monday, January 13, 2020.
- Bonneville County School District 93
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Bingham Academy and Blackfoot Charter Schools
- Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Head Start
- Jefferson School District 251
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Alturas International
- Lillian Vallely School
- The Fremont County Joint School District 215 and the Monticello Montessori School in Ammon
- Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls
- Aberdeen School District 58
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Chief Taghee Elementary School in Fort Hall
- The Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a two-hour start delay, but administrators say they may cancel entirely if conditions get worse.
Comments