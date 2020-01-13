Skip to Content
Several School Closures for Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)

Due to the snowy, windy conditions, there are several school closures for Monday, January 13, 2020.

  • Bonneville County School District 93
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Bingham Academy and Blackfoot Charter Schools
  • Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Head Start
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Alturas International
  • Lillian Vallely School
  • The Fremont County Joint School District 215 and the Monticello Montessori School in Ammon
  • Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls
  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Chief Taghee Elementary School in Fort Hall
  • The Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a two-hour start delay, but administrators say they may cancel entirely if conditions get worse.
