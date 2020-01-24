URGENT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar to give Democrats’ State of the Union response

Alerts

(CNN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next month. Whitmer, a first-term governor, will give the response in English, and Escobar will deliver it in Spanish, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced. The response to the President’s State of the Union address not only gives the opposition party an opportunity to present criticisms and policy differences but also shine a light on party officials considered to be rising stars.