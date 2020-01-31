URGENT – Senate votes to block witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Alerts

(CNN) — The Senate on Friday voted to block any witnesses from being called in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a decision that marks the beginning of the end of the third Senate trial for a president in US history. The Senate voted 49-51 to defeat a motion to allow subpoenas for witnesses and documents, with two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, joining Democrats to back extending the trial. The vote on witnesses will eventually lead to a vote to acquit the President — but the timing of the vote remains up in the air, and it could slip next week past President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.