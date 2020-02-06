URGENT – Trump begins vindictive impeachment victory lap after acquittal

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump emerged vindictive and angry at a noontime event on Thursday meant to mark his impeachment acquittal. “It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leaks and liars,” Trump told an East Room packed with conservative lawmakers, media pundits, and a number of Cabinet officials. “This should never happen to another president, ever,” Trump said from his podium, calling the impeachment saga and previous investigations a “witch hunt. “