URGENT – Roger Stone to be sentenced Thursday despite controversy, judge says

Alerts

(CNN) — Roger Stone will still be sentenced Thursday, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, amid a tumultuous week that saw President Donald Trump suggest she is biased and several prosecutors quit his case after Justice Department leadership rescinded their initial sentencing recommendation. Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she’ll consider his latest request for a new trial on a different schedule and will give him time to appeal after she makes her sentencing judgment. Jackson didn’t comment at the 15-minute hearing on the prosecutor withdrawals or political furor over the case.