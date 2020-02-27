URGENT – Ex-Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in children’s book deal scandal

Alerts

(CNN) — Catherine Pugh, the former Baltimore mayor whose tenure was cut short by a children’s book deal scandal, was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for corruption charges stemming from her role in the scheme. Pugh, 69, pleaded guilty last fall to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion tied to the scandal. On Thursday, prosecutors were expected to drop all of the charges except the conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge. The government had called for Pugh to be sentenced to 57 months — nearly five years — in prison earlier this month.