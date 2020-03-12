URGENT – Bernie Sanders will win California, CNN projects
(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win California’s Democratic primary, CNN projects, after holding a lead in the state since Election Night. Sanders held a wide lead at the end of Election Night counting, but his advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden has narrowed as the state continues to count votes cast by mail and provisional ballots. Biden, however, has not gained enough support in those later votes to be able to overtake Sanders in the state.
