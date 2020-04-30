First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida, Franklin counties

Alerts

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

344 PM MDT Thu Apr 30 2020

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasantview,

or near Malad, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

or near Malad, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Franklin, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area,

Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mapleton, Samaria, Whitney, Riverdale and

Mink Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

LAT…LON 4202 11243 4220 11242 4223 11171 4200 11170

4200 11186

TIME…MOT…LOC 2144Z 272DEG 29KT 4211 11233

HAIL…1.50IN

WIND…60MPH