First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida, Franklin counties
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
344 PM MDT Thu Apr 30 2020
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
- Until 430 PM MDT.
- At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasantview,
or near Malad, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
- Locations impacted include…
Preston, Malad, Franklin, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mapleton, Samaria, Whitney, Riverdale and
Mink Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK
SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
&&
LAT…LON 4202 11243 4220 11242 4223 11171 4200 11170
4200 11186
TIME…MOT…LOC 2144Z 272DEG 29KT 4211 11233
HAIL…1.50IN
WIND…60MPH
Comments