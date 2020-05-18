URGENT – Trump threatens to permanently pull funding from WHO and ‘reconsider’ US membership

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump late Monday threatened to permanently pull US funding from the World Health Organization if it does not “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days. “In a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump said, “It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China. “My administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization. But action is needed quickly. We do not have time to waste. “