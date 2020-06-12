URGENT – Trump reschedules Tulsa rally ‘out of respect’ for Juneteenth

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced late Friday night that he is rescheduling a rally that was to be held on June 19 — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States — “out of respect for this holiday. “Trump’s decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on the holiday was met with widespread criticism amid the national outcry following George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers and nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality. “We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests. “