URGENT – Chris Christie says he spent 7 days in ICU before recovering from Covid

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an intensive care unit before recovering from Covid-19 in a new statement that details the severity of his case and urges people to take the pandemic seriously. “Having had this virus, I can also assure those who have not had it of a few things. It is something to take very seriously,” Christie said. “The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others. “Christie had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month — a day after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus.