Canadian journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94

TORONTO (AP) — Veteran Canadian journalist and author Peter C. Newman has died at the age of 94. Newman died in hospital in Belleville, Ontario, Thursday morning from complications related to a stroke he had last year, which caused him to develop Parkinson’s disease, his wife Alvy Newman said by phone. In his decades-long career, Newman served as editor-in-chief of the Toronto Star and Maclean’s, and covered both Canadian politics and business. Newman also wrote two dozen books and earned the informal title of Canada’s “most cussed and discussed commentator,” said HarperCollins, one of his publishers, in an author note.

