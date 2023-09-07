Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are raising the alarm about a social media challenge in which people eat extremely spicy chips and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early took to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to encourage parents to talk to their children about the One Chip Challenge. A Massachusetts teenager died last week after his family said he ingested one of the spicy chips. Although the cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, Paqui, The Texas-based company that makes the chips, has asked retailers to pull the product from their shelves.

By MICHAEL CASEY and STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

