Gov. DeSantis and Florida surgeon general warn against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing efforts across the U.S. to tamp down a recent jump in COVID-19 cases through temporary restrictions or masking. DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo spoke Thursday at a news conference in Jacksonville against COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented recently to combat a new uptick in COVID cases. Ladapo warned against getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available this month. The criticism from DeSantis arrived on the same day his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination sent out an email to supporters vowing to fight government overreach when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

