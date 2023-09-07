Investigators say a blocked radio transmission led to a June close call between planes in San Diego

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say a blocked radio transmission caused a close call between two passenger planes in San Diego in June. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a final report Thursday. The NTSB said a Southwest Airlines jet was cleared to land on the same runway where a SkyWest plane was waiting to take off. An air traffic controller told the Southwest crew to cut off their landing approach and circle around the airport. But the pilots didn’t hear — probably because they were trying to talk at the same time as the controller, and they canceled each other out.

