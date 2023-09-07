Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shows support for unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers crossed an item off his sports bucket list and then made a statement with a more visible crossout. The New York Jets quarterback attended the U.S. Open on Sunday and posted a picture on a since-expired Instagram story of No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic from his seat. In the post, Rodgers used a red line to cross out a Moderna logo on an ad on a side panel. He also posted a goat emoji with the hashtag: “novaxdjokovic.” The 36-year-old Djokovic reached his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal after not being able to play in the U.S. Open last year because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

