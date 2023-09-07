Skip to Content
Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Award nominations for the second year in a row

Published 6:29 AM

By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 Country Music Association Awards nominations for a second year in a row. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson broke out in 2022, earning nods in six categories. Once the nominations for this year’s show were announced Thursday, she emerged with nine nominations, making her the first performer in CMA Awards history to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the ballot. Wilson is followed by Jelly Roll with five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. The 2023 Country Music Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Associated Press

