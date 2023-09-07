More than 800 people rescued from floodwaters in Greece after severe rainstorms

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department says more than 800 people have been rescued over the past two days from floods after severe rainstorms turned streets into raging torrents, hurling cars into the sea and washing away roads. The rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, leaving a total of 14 people dead in the three countries, including three people in Greece. A fire department spokesperson says swift water rescue specialists and divers from the department’s disaster response units, as well as the army, were participating in rescue efforts in Greece and were trying to reach remote areas despite roads having been washed away. He says helicopters could not be used due to frequent lightning.

