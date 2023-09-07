Pets are our faithful companions, but the costs to care for them can add up

NEW YORK (AP) — Pets provide joy and companionship, but costs can add up quickly, especially if you’re a first-time owner and don’t know what to expect. Many prospective dog or cat owners only focus on the positive aspects of bringing a furry friend into their lives. And there are countless reasons why pets are great. But it’s also important to have realistic expectations so you don’t face sudden expenses that could hurt your financial stability. If you are considering getting a pet, you’ll want to research basic costs and also take a look at your lifestyle to see if a pet makes sense for you.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.