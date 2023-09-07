Polish director demands apology from justice minister for comparing her film to Nazi propaganda

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Film director Agnieszka Holland is demanding an apology from Poland’s justice minister after he compared her latest film to Nazi propaganda. Holland’s feature film, “Green Border,” explores the migration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border through the intertwining lives of a Polish humanitarian activist, a young Polish border guard and a Syrian family. Holland said she planned to bring defamation charges against the minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, unless she receives an apology within seven days. She also demanded that he make a donation of 50,000 Polish zlotys ($11,600) to an association that helps Holocaust survivors.

