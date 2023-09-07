Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concern for U.S. democracy has prompted the entities supporting 13 presidential libraries dating back to Herbert Hoover to call for a recommitment to the country’s bedrock principles, including the rule of law and respecting diverse beliefs. Thursday’s bipartisan statement from presidential centers, foundations and institutes marks the first time the libraries have joined to make such a public declaration. The statement says Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and human rights worldwide because “free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home.” The statement says that interest “is undermined when others see our own house in disarray.” The message urges Americans to respect democratic institutions.

