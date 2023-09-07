Rescue efforts are underway for an American caver who fell ill while exploring deep cave in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save a 40-year-old American speleologist who became ill and is trapped more than 3,200 feet into a cave in southern Turkey. Mark Dickey became sick during an international expedition in Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. The European Cave Rescue Association says he has gastrointestinal bleeding and has been unable to leave the cave on his own. It described Dickey as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer himself” who has participated in many international expeditions. He is secretary of the association’s medical committee. Rescue teams are working on a plan to hoist Dickey out of the cave system on a stretcher.

