Greek ferry crews call a strike over work conditions after the death of a passenger pushed overboard

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Travelers to Greece’s popular island destinations will face disruptions next week because of a 24-hour strike by ferry crews on Sept. 13. The PNO union said Friday that the decision was made “on the occasion” of this week’s drowning of a tardy passenger who was pushed into the sea by a ferry crewman in Greece’s main port of Piraeus. Tuesday’s drowning sparked anger and condemnation across Greece. A PNO statement deplored what it called the improper implementation of laws and regulations on shipping and harbor safety. It said crew members are overworked and ferry sailing schedules are “unreasonable” which PNO said raises severe safety concerns.

