Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in NATO member Romania
By STEPHEN MCGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The discovery of drone debris on Romanian territory this week has left some local residents fearing that the war in neighboring Ukraine could spread into their country, as Russian forces bombard Ukrainian ports just across the Danube River from NATO-member Romania. Ukrainian officials say that Russia has attacked the Ukrainian port of Izmail four times this week. Romanian officials say apparent drone debris has been found across from Izmail near the Romanian village of Plauru. They say the debris didn’t pose a threat, but it has left residents uneasy. Plauru resident Daniela Tanase says that drone attacks on Izmail this week have made her feel as though the war has come to her village.