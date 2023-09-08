Residents and fishermen file a lawsuit demanding a halt to the release of Fukushima wastewater

TOKYO (AP) — Fishermen and residents of Fukushima and five other prefectures along Japan’s northeastern coast have filed a lawsuit demanding a halt to the ongoing release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The 151 plaintiffs say the discharge damages the livelihoods of the fishing community and violates residents’ right to live peacefully. The release of the treated and diluted wastewater into the ocean, which began Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for several decades, is strongly opposed by fisheries groups that worry it will hurt the image of their catch even if it’s safe. China has banned imports of seafood from Japan in response to the release.

