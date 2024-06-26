Driver dead and 3 passengers hurt in attack on Washington interstate, authorities say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person died and three others were hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson said in a post on the social platform X that a man who was driving a BMW south of Seattle near Federal Way was found dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon. He says a man who had been sitting in the front seat was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and the two other passengers were taken to a hospital with stab wounds. He said there was no danger to the public.

