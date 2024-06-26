How tensions in Bolivia fueled an attempt to oust President Arce from power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace as President Luis Arce said his country faced an apparent attempted coup. The uprising was, in a sense, the culmination of tensions that have been brewing in Bolivia for months with protesters streaming into the nation’s capital amid a growing economic crisis and as two political titans battle for control of the ruling party. At the same time, the apparent attempted coup appeared to have lacked any meaningful support. Even Arce’s rivals quickly closed ranks to defend democracy and repudiate the uprising.

