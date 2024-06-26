NASA taps Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring International Space Station out of orbit in a few more years
WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA has awarded SpaceX an $843 million contract to build the vehicle that will bring the International Space Station out of its longtime orbit of Earth when its operating lifespan ends in a few more years. SpaceX, a privately held company controlled by technology mogul Elon Musk, will build the vehicle that will bring down the International Space Station, but NASA will still oversee the eventual mission. The International Space Station was launched in 1998 and is expected to be needed to be brought out of orbit by 2030. Crews have been staffing the International Space Station since 2000.