Prosecutors drop nearly 80 arrests from a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Nearly 80 criminal trespass arrests stemming from a pro-Palestinian protest in April at the University of Texas have been dismissed. The attorney for Travis County said at a news conference Wednesday that the 79 cases that were dismissed all stemmed from the April 29 protest. Delia Garza said cases involving other offenses remain pending. She said her office determined it couldn’t meet the legal burden to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt. Texas’ protest and others grew out of Columbia University’s early demonstrations. UT said in a statement that they were “deeply disappointed” by Garza’s actions.

