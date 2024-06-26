Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits front-line troops under pressure from Russia’s onslaught in eastern areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi have visited troops in the eastern Donetsk region who have weathered fierce Russian ground and air assaults in recent months. The Kremlin’s army has escalated its efforts to dislodge exhausted and outgunned Ukrainian forces holding eastern and northeastern areas. It aims to capture more land during spring and summer as muddy fields have dried out and allowed heavy military equipment to roll into key positions across the countryside. Civilians have also felt the force of Russia’s onslaught. Ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit Wednesday, regional authorities said Russian forces dropped a powerful glide bomb on a Donetsk city, causing extensive damage to multiple homes and administrative infrastructure.

