Baltimore police officers face discipline over lackluster response to mass shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore Police Department employees could lose their jobs and another 10 face lesser disciplinary actions for their responses to a July 2023 mass shooting at a neighborhood block party that left two people dead and 28 more injured. Baltimore police announced Thursday that they plan to discipline 12 department employees. A report released last year found that Baltimore police ignored multiple warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to the shooting. The employees facing discipline include eight sworn officers and four civilian staff members. The disciplinary actions are still pending because they could be appealed.

