Britain’s Rishi Sunak struggles with missteps while trying to lift Conservatives ahead of elections
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has portrayed himself as thorough and evidence-led throughout his relatively brief political career but there’s always been a nagging question over the keenness of his politcal antenna. The general election campaign has clearly shown that he hasn’t got the instinctive touch of some of his predecessors. From announcing the election for July 4 in the pouring rain, to leaving D-Day commemorations early, Sunak’s campaign has seen a series of missteps. As a result, he hasn’t been able to lift the poll ratings for his Conservative Party, which is widely tipped to lose the election on July 4.