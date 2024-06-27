In France’s high-stakes legislative election, a Jewish candidate faces and fights hate and division

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France (AP) — Antisemitism has surged as a hot-button issue in France’s high-stakes legislative election campaign. On the outskirts of Paris, a candidate who is Jewish is feeling the heat of hatred. Campaigning for the camp of President Emmanuel Macron, Shannon Seban is accompanied by bodyguards as she canvasses for votes, because her party is concerned for her safety. Seban is using her campaign to sound the alarm about the dangers of racial and religious hatred and division. Her running mate, who is Black, almost immediately withdrew from the race after suffering racist abuse online and threatening phone calls. She says, “It proves that my fight is legitimate.”

