Lanvin names design veteran Peter Copping as new artistic director

PARIS (AP) — Lanvin, the world’s longest continuously running couture house, has named veteran designer Peter Copping as its new artistic director. Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin and based in Paris, Lanvin will welcome Copping as the creative head of its women’s and men’s collections starting in fall. “Jeanne Lanvin was a visionary of her time whose passions and interests went beyond fashion, something I share with her,” Copping says Thursday. He began his career at Sonia Rykiel, spent over a decade at Louis Vuitton as head of women’s ready-to-wear alongside Marc Jacobs, and later served as creative director at Nina Ricci in Paris and Oscar de la Renta in New York. Most recently, Copping led haute couture at Balenciaga.

