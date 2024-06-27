Michigan lawmakers pass budget overnight after disagreements in funding for schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have passed an $83 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers disagreed on education funding, stalling the budget passage until the early hours Thursday. School groups had warned that an original proposal would lead to layoffs. The final budget will provide free community college for all and free preschool for most but will also provide no increase for per pupil funding for school districts. Lawmakers were working ahead of a self-imposed July 1 deadline and released the budget to the public just hours before voting on it. It now awaits final approval from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is expected to sign.

