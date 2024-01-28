Authorities searching for an adult male who fell into the Snake River in Idaho Falls

UPDATE: 9:34 p.m. MT - Bonneville County said divers are searching for an adult male in the water.

They also said the search will pause in the next hour or two if they do not find the person Sunday night. The search will resume Monday morning in that scenario.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police, Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office are responding to a call of someone who fell into the water near downtown Idaho Falls.

Local News 8 was the first media outlet on the scene.

Idaho Falls Police received a call around 7:30 PM Sunday of someone falling through the ice.

Bystanders on the shore allegedly called in the situation after hearing screams for help.

Law enforcement has now gathered along Memorial Dr. in Idaho Falls in an attempt to find the individual. They've closed Memorial Dr. from the intersection of B street to the roundabout along E street and Memorial Dr.

The latest update Local News 8 has received is divers entered the water around 8:30 p.m. to try to find the individual.