Johnny Depp’s new project is as the face of Dior

(CNN) — Life appears to be smelling pretty sweet for Johnny Depp these days.

The 60-year-old actor stars in a new ad for the Dior fragrance, Sauvage.

In the ad, you hear Depp saying, “The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone. This is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

Dior posted a photo of Depp on Instagram with a caption reading, “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

Depp’s return as a pitchman comes more than a year after his highly publicized defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The pair sued each other and Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Depp reportedly signed a three-year deal with Dior “at upwards of $20 million,” according to Variety.

