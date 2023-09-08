The case for owning stocks over bonds is crumbling

Analysis by Krystal Hur, CNN

(CNN) — The allure of owning stocks over less risky investments is at its lowest level in decades, according to one measure, despite the equity market’s race upward this year.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% this year, pushed higher by Wall Street’s obsession with artificial intelligence that has propelled mega-cap technology stocks to dizzying heights.

At the same time, hot economic data has helped push Treasury yields higher in recent months. Bonds have become coveted additions to investors’ portfolios thanks to the Federal Reserve’s historic pace of interest rate hikes it began last March to tame runaway inflation.

A spike in yields can put pressure on stocks, since it increases the amount companies spend to cover the interest on their debt, in turn hurting their profit.

The recent surge in bond yields has also pushed down the anticipated advantage of owning equities over less risky investments — known as the equity risk premium — to a two-decade low.

Treasury bonds are generally seen as safer investments than stocks, since they’re issued by the US government, which has never defaulted on its debt. Treasuries also provide a steady source of income for investors.

One way to calculate that premium is by subtracting the estimated return on nearly risk-free bonds from that of stocks: in this case, the spread between the S&P 500 index earnings yield and 10-year Treasury yield.

“Investors are rarely getting adequate compensation in the equity market,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

Stocks cooled off somewhat in August, a historically tough month for markets since there’s a lack of economic data to spur a rally and people tend to go on vacations before summer’s end, leading to lower trading volumes and more volatility.

Yields have remained elevated, though off their highs from last month, as investors debated whether the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer as surging oil prices and robust economic data signal that the central bank has more room to tighten monetary policy.

Shah says she recommends that investors weigh increasing their positions in high-quality bonds, considering that the economic outlook remains foggy despite Wall Street rolling back its bets on a downturn in recent months.

“The current economic backdrop is fraught with uncertainty, and investors may not be appropriately pricing in the strong likelihood of recession,” she said.

