Friendly exes are a total vibe

(CNN) — Are you still friends with your exes?

While not everyone rolls like that, I am a firm believer that even if things don’t work out romantically, there’s no reason why two good people shouldn’t be able to remain friends.

Some folks in Hollywood – a town known for red hot breakups and endless speculation as to the cause – are showing how to keep things cool (and hopefully civil).

Two famous Hollywood couples who have stayed on good terms were recently in the headlines, and serve as a good reminder that one can lean into the sweet part of bittersweet breakups.

Miranda Kerr is expecting her fourth child, and recently opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and Bloom share a son, but after the pair split in 2013, the model went on to marry entrepreneur Evan Spiegel. The couple already share two sons, while Bloom has welcomed a daughter with his longtime love, singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.

Kerr told “Access Hollywood” this week that she and the actor have been intentional in their co-parenting.

“When Orlando and I separated, we just said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, the most important thing is that Flynn’s needs come first, not ours, so whatever we do, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’,” she said. “And that’s kind of how we’ve navigated it.”

Things have been going so smoothly that their families have blended, she said.

“It’s incredible because now, with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family, and Katy and Orlando have Daisy, it’s like we’re a blended family,” Kerr said. “We go on family vacations together, we enjoy each other’s company, it’s great!”

Another star who appears to be on good terms with her ex is Fergie.

Her former husband Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expecting their first child together, while Fergie and Duhamel share a son, Axl Jack. The “London Bridge” singer recently went on social media to congratulate her ex.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” Fergie wrote. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

We’ve come a long way since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin decided to “consciously uncouple” back in 2014, and I applaud the majority who have followed in their amicable footsteps.

Blame it on a mental block.

I completely missed the recent 25th anniversary of the finale of “Seinfeld.” I am claiming a block because the ending was honestly a little traumatic.

“The Finale,” as it was titled, aired on May 14, 1998, and it has gone down in history as one of the most hated episodes in the history of television. It’s vague now, but I believe it involved a plane almost crashing, and Jerry and Elaine professing certain feelings for one another (or maybe only one of them came clean). Whatever the case may be, plenty of people found the final “Seinfeld” episode unworthy of the beloved series, so perhaps overlooking the anniversary isn’t the worst thing after all?

Regardless of how you feel about the end of this famous show about “nothing,” revisiting the series still brings up all sorts of feelings. (It’s streaming on Netflix.)

Demi Lovato is in love.

The singer (who uses the pronouns she/her as well as they/them) recently told Howard Stern they wouldn’t mind marrying their boyfriend, singer Jutes.

“I’m in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy,” Lovato said. “We actually met in the studio. So he’s an artist, but he’s also a songwriter. He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!’”

For her first remix album “Revamped,” Lovato has reimagined her pop hits as rock songs.”Sorry Not Sorry” as a rock banger, for instance, is intriguing and in keeping with the current revival of rock ‘n’ roll that everyone is enjoying.

“Revamped” drops Friday.

It’s football season, and, honestly, I really don’t care much about it (entertainment reporter, folks).

But I do love a good sports story as a curious spectator, which is why I have been super excited for the documentary “Kelce.”

NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce is well known not only for his talent, but also for playing against his brother Travis in the last Super Bowl. The documentary pulls back the curtain on his life in the NFL and as a husband and father.

“Kelce” is streaming on Prime Video.

