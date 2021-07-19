‘Huge orange ball of flames’: Entire town evacuated after massive fires

CNN Video

By Keith Allen, Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Officials are warning more Oregon residents to prepare to evacuate as the Bootleg Fire scorches more than 300,000 acres, with a national fire official warning it could take a major weather event to subdue the flames.

There are currently 80 large wildfires raging in 13 states across the US, burning more than 1.1 million acres, mostly in western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Montana has reported the most large wildfires with 18, and Idaho is close behind with 17, the NIFC said.

But the biggest fire is the Bootleg, which has been burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest along the Oregon and California border since July 6. As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 303,791 acres with a containment of 25%, according to data from InciWeb, the US clearinghouse for wildfire information.

Hot temperatures have been making the blaze harder to tackle. “Weather’s really against us. It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be dry and air’s going to be unstable which helps the heat raise faster, which brings in more air. All things that are negative for firefighters and positive fore fire. So it’s going to be a real battle today,” Operations Section Chief John Flannigan said during his Sunday morning briefing.

Fire spokesperson Katy O’Hara told CNN in an email that weather conditions need to change in order for the fire to be extinguished..

“We are experiencing extremely dry conditions with record to near record temperatures. Conditions on the ground due in part to the historic drought have accelerated the fire season. The combination of the weather and fuel conditions have led to rapid growth of the fire,” O’Hara said.

“The scope and scale of the Bootleg Fire will require a season ending weather event such as a significant storm that is either widespread wetting rain or snow, which in southern Oregon typically occurs in the late fall,” she said.

A fellow fire spokesman echoed the sentiment on their efforts to get control of the flames.

“There are some fires currently burning that … will only be extinguished by season ending snowfall,” fire spokesman Daniel Omdal said, noting the fires are being fed by high amounts of combustible timber, bush and grass combined with limited resources to extinguish flames.

“The Bootleg Fire may be one of those fires,” Omdal told CNN.

Weather outlook

CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy says the weather forecast for the week does not look promising for fire control in the Bootleg area.

“This is mountainous terrain — so at the lowest levels near sea level, temperatures could range from 95-110, while the forest regions will be 90-100 degrees,” he said. The haze and smoke from the fires were affecting air quality but would keep temperatures a little lower than clear conditions, Guy said.

“There is some rain forecast daily, all thanks to the southwest monsoon. Monsoon moisture is being transported north, bringing with it the risk of convective storms. While this sounds like great news, it can be more hazardous then helpful. With the rain chance, also comes a lightning risk with the unstable conditions. The lightning can create more fires as it strikes. Also, strong downdrafts in the storms can blow burning embers and cause more fires,” he warned.

“Then there is also the risk of firenados. Basically, the storms are generating their own weather systems, with wind and also creating big pyrocumulus clouds … They have frequent lightning strikes and strong winds — or dry thunderstorms. Thus, little moisture to put out the fires or help with the drought. And the feedback loop continues.”

The National Weather Service tweeted a map of red flag warnings and fire watches, saying “the elevated and critical #fire weather conditions and widespread chances for isolated dry thunderstorms” would be one of the week’s big weather stories.

‘Ready to leave at a moment’s notice’

Lake County, Oregon, said in a release Sunday that it had used its emergency alert system to warn residents of increased activity on the Bootleg and Log Fires.

The county warned residents in the Monument Rock area that they were at evacuation “level 2,” it said.

“You should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice as this level indicates there is a significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents may have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk,” its guidance reads.

Meantime, residents of Picture Rock Pass, the Ana Subdivision, the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley, and south of Paisley along Clover Flat Road to Moss Pass were warned to be aware of “increased fire hazards in the surrounding area.”

Flights canceled

The wildfires have had a knock-on transport effect, with fuel supply issues causing flight cancellations at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana, according to airport director Brian Sprenger.

“Each airline provides their own fuel through their providers but today, some have had their fuel delivery delayed due to increased fire suppression needs throughout the West that has diminished supply in Montana in an already tight fuel environment,” Sprenger said in an email to CNN Sunday.

“This is a challenge in various parts of the nation and particularly in areas of the country that have seen the economy and tourism recover more quickly. Another contributing factor is the shortage of transport drivers in the nation and high demand in the pipelines for other fuel types as well such as diesel and gasoline,” Sprenger said.

Sunday evening a total of nine flights scheduled to depart from Bozeman had been canceled on Sunday and Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

Progress made on River Fire in California

The River Fire in northern California is now 86% contained, the latest report from the fire’s incident commander said.

The report said fire activity is now limited to “smoldering only,” but cautions that there was a chance of thunderstorms and dry lightning in the impacted area near the Madera and Mariposa County line Sunday night.

All evacuations and road closures have been lifted and residents are being asked to remain vigilant and to be prepared for evacuation if the fire activity changes.

Six homes have been destroyed and one damaged in the blaze that has torched more than 9,600 acres to date, with six other minor structures destroyed and one minor structure damaged, according to Cal Fire.

