Jason Dirden Takes Center Stage: August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns to The Ensemble Theatre

Jan. 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Ensemble Theatre, renowned for its Broadway-quality productions of classic works by African American playwrights, proudly presents August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, ‘The Piano Lesson,’ as the third production of its 47th Season, ‘Legacy Alive: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.’ Directed by the esteemed Eileen J. Morris, the play returns to The Ensemble Theatre, featuring the talented Jason Dirden in the lead role.

“The Piano Lesson” is the fourth play in August Wilson’s The Pittsburgh Cycle, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1990. Director Eileen J. Morris, aiming to direct all ten plays in The Century Cycle, spearheads this powerful production, bring- ing to life the African-American experience in the 20th century.

The story revolves around siblings Boy Willie and Berniece, played by Jason Dirden and LaKeisha Randle, respectively, as they clash over a family heirloom—the piano. Boy Willie, portrayed by celebrity artist Jason Dirden, plans to sell the piano to buy the land once worked by their ancestors as slaves. Berniece, however, sees the piano as a vital link to their family’s history and refuses to part with it, symbolizing a broader struggle for both their past and present opportunities.

Jason Dirden, best known for his role as Basie Skanks on OWN’s ‘Greenleaf,’ expresses his excitement about returning to The Ensemble Theatre for this production. Having his acting roots at the theater, Dirden reflects, “Coming home to do August Wilson is an absolute gift! ‘The Piano Lesson’ is no exception, and with the central story being about legacy and honoring our ancestors, it’s only fitting to come back home and reunite with so many artists I grew up being inspired by.”

The cast features an ensemble of outstanding actors, including LaKeisha Randle as Berniece, Alex Morris as Doaker Charles, Kendrick “Kay B” Brown as Lymon, and a host of other talented performers. The play explores themes of legacy, history, and opportunity within the African-American community.

Having achieved success with multiple Broadway runs and a film adaptation, ‘The Piano Lesson’ is a cherished classic with universal appeal. Preview performances are scheduled for January 20, 21, 24, and 25, with the official opening on January 26, 2024. The production will run through February 25, 2024.

Join The Ensemble Theatre in experiencing this timeless tale, where stellar performances and a compelling narrative come together to honor the rich legacy of African American history.

