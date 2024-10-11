Port Authority Police’s first female captain of Hispanic heritage hopes to open doors for others

By Jenna DeAngelis

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — A trailblazer in the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department hopes to inspire others, as her promotion marks a first for the department.

When Priscilla Sanchez-Gonzalez officially returns to work from maternity leave, “mother of three” won’t be her only new title.

“I am Captain of Staten Island Bridges … As a police officer, I started in Staten Island, so it’s a full circle,” she said.

She is the Port Authority Police Department’s first female captain of Hispanic heritage.

“It’s a groundbreaking experience, so it’s opening doors for others,” Sanchez-Gonzalez said.

In just 10 years with the department, the 33-year-old has been rising up the ranks and breaking barriers.

“In the special services unit as the first female sergeant, which was honestly a humbling experience, as well,” Sanchez-Gonzalez said.

Her journey with the department may have started in 2014, but it was something she wanted as a young girl growing up in Passaic, New Jersey.

“We would always see the police cars come by, and I would say, ‘Look Mom, that’s me. That’s gonna be me,'” Sanchez-Gonzalez said.

Her passion for helping others is felt both at home and in Puerto Rico, where she was among four women deployed by the department to help after Hurricane Maria. Her drive and determination were learned from her mother, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic, raising three kids on her own.

“She worked in a factory, so she came home with a lot of blisters on her hands and just showing that you have to work hard to get to where you want to be,” Sanchez-Gonzalez said.

Her mom taught her to be proud of her Hispanic heritage and all of her accomplishments.

“What would you say to a little girl who is watching this?” CBS News New York’s Jenna DeAngelis asked.

“I would tell her anything is possible,” Sanchez-Gonzalez said. “If I could speak to my younger self today I would say, you did it, you went above and beyond, and there’s still a lot more to do.”

Her goal is to one day be promoted to police chief, which would again be groundbreaking for the department.

